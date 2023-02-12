By

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Norfolk State gave UMES their third consecutive loss in a 53-51 contest at Hytche Center on Saturday afternoon. They went into halftime with a 28-26 lead and were able to hold off the Hawks for the final 20 minutes.

Norfolk State holds on in Princess Anne!



The Spartans bounce back from a home loss with a road victory, fueled by Kierra Wheeler's 13 points and eight rebounds! NSU improves to 6-2 in MEAC play!



FINAL | @NorfolkStateWBB 53, UMES 51#SpartanStrong💪 #BEHOLD🏀 pic.twitter.com/fvgh9AFVqq — Norfolk State Athletics (@NSUSpartans) February 11, 2023

Kierra Wheeler scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the way for Norfolk State. As a team, the Spartans shot 42% from the field, 22% from behind the arc, and 58% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.76 points per possession on 48% true shooting.

Zamara Haynes led the way for UMES with 15 points, six assists, and five rebounds. As a team, the Hawks struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.66 points per possession on 28% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 3-of-24 from deep.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 13. Norfolk State takes on struggling Delaware State, while UMES squares off with a Howard side riding high from a victory in its last outing. The Spartans will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Hawks will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Norfolk State takes down UMES in MEAC showdown