Tennessee State

Tennessee Tech guard recovering after injury vs. TSU

Tennessee State picked up a win on Saturday, but the game never finished as Tennessee Tech guard Diante Wood was injured and taken to the hospital.
Posted on

Tennessee State picked up a win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday, but the final result was barely consequential as a Tennessee Tech player went down with a serious injury.

TTU guard Diante Wood was injured in a tangle up with just over three minutes remaining in the game and taken to the hospital.

Tennessee Tech released the following statement on Saturday night.

“Tennessee Tech men’s basketball junior guard Diante Wood sustained an injury during the second half of Saturday’s contest at Tennessee State. He was evaluated by TSU and TTU athletics training staff members and local, Nashville EMS personnel and taken to the hospital for further observation. After undergoing further evaluation, he was discharged and allowed to return to Cookeville late Saturday evening. The Tennessee Tech department of athletics would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes throughout the evening and their continued support.”

Tennessee State was declared the game’s winner by the Ohio Valley Conference. Here’s the explanation:

“In accordance with the NCAA Rulebook (Section 4), both teams agreed to end the game at the point of interruption and declare Tennessee State the winner. Because the contest had reached “a reasonable point of conclusion” (at least 30 minutes for basketball), the statistics will count for both teams.

Our thoughts are with the Tennessee Tech program at this time.”

