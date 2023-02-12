Kansas City Chiefs HBCU rookies win Super Bowl 57

Super Bowl 57 is in the books, and multiple HBCU products on the Kansas City Chiefs will be getting rings.
Chiefs rookie defensive backs Joshua Williams and Bryan Cook were part of a defense that stepped up when it needed to in the second half to help lift the team to a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57.
Bryan Cook finished his career at the University of Cincinnati, but started out at Howard University. He recorded 93 tackles, five tackles for a loss and five interceptions over two seasons. He eventually transferred and was picked in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He recorded 21 tackles and a sack during the regular season.
Joshua Williams was a fourth round pick in 2022, becoming the highest of four HBCU players drafted into the NFL. He did so after a stellar career at Fayetteville State in which he helped win four-consecutive CIAA Southern Division championships. A part-time starter during the 2022 season, Williams put together 27 tackles and one interception.
The pair hooked up for an interception in the AFC Championship Game that helped propel the franchise to the big game a few weeks back.
It was the second Super Bowl win for the Kansas City Chiefs in the last four years, but obviously the first for Williams and Cook.