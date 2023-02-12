VIEW ALL SCORES
Morehouse

Morehouse College beats CAU for eighth win in a row

Morehouse College is on a roll after knocking off rival Clark Atlanta for its eighth consecutive win.
Posted on

Don’t look now, but Morehouse College basketball is on a roll once again. 

Morehouse got off to a fast start and cruised to a solid victory over next-door neighbor Clark Atlanta on Saturday, coming away with a 78-54 win. It was the eighth consecutive win for Morehouse.

Morehouse led 41-28 at halftime as it hit eight of its 17 attempts from 3-point range in the game’s first 20 minutes. It continued to shoot well from the field — hitting 55 percent in the second half — and Clark Atlanta failed to climb out of the hole resulting in the final score. 

Kerry Richardson led the way with 17 points and Robin White Jr. chipped in 12.

Jalen Williams led Clark Atlanta with 20 points, hitting four of his eight 3-point attempts. 

Morehouse College is now 15-8 on the season after falling to 7-8 following a loss to Clark Atlanta last month.

Morehouse College beats CAU for eighth win in a row
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

CIAA CIAA
414
CIAA

Wells Fargo to become CIAA official banking partner
25
2022-2023 Basketball

Whitley leads Southern to victory against Prairie View A&M
291
2022-2023 Basketball

Tennessee State falls to Southeast Missouri State in OVC overtime
Chiefs Chiefs
242
CIAA

Chiefs’ Joshua Williams prepared for Super Bowl by HBCU
35
Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M snatches win from Mississippi Valley State University
To Top
X