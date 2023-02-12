Morehouse College beats CAU for eighth win in a row

By

Don’t look now, but Morehouse College basketball is on a roll once again.



Morehouse got off to a fast start and cruised to a solid victory over next-door neighbor Clark Atlanta on Saturday, coming away with a 78-54 win. It was the eighth consecutive win for Morehouse.

Morehouse led 41-28 at halftime as it hit eight of its 17 attempts from 3-point range in the game’s first 20 minutes. It continued to shoot well from the field — hitting 55 percent in the second half — and Clark Atlanta failed to climb out of the hole resulting in the final score.

Kerry Richardson led the way with 17 points and Robin White Jr. chipped in 12.

Jalen Williams led Clark Atlanta with 20 points, hitting four of his eight 3-point attempts.

Morehouse College is now 15-8 on the season after falling to 7-8 following a loss to Clark Atlanta last month.

