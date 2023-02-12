Hudson’s 17-point performance leads Howard past Delaware State

By

Howard gave Delaware State its third consecutive loss in a 57-42 rout at Memorial Hall on Saturday afternoon. The Bison had the upper hand in this one, leading by as much as 25 points.

Aziah Hudson led the way for Howard, putting up 17 points. As a team, the Bison shot 41% from the field, 44% from behind the arc, and 56% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.87 points per possession on 49% true shooting.

Savannah Brooks scored 17 points while Tyshonne Tollie added another 12 to lead the way for Delaware State. As a team, the Hornets struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.63 points per possession on 22% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 7-of-19 on field goal attempts in the paint.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 13. Howard takes on struggling UMES, while Delaware State squares off with Norfolk State. The Bison will look to continue their solid play in their return home. On the other side, the Hornets will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

