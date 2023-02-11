Alabama A&M takes down Mississippi Valley State University

By

Alabama A&M defeated Mississippi Valley State University by a score of 70-68 in double overtime at Harrison HPER Complex on Saturday evening. Alabama A&M went into halftime trailing Mississippi Valley State University 28-23 but outscored MVSU in the second half to tie things up at the end of regulation. Momentum was on its side, as the team continued to outscore the Delta Devils 18-16 in double overtime.

Dailin Smith scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the way for Alabama A&M. As a team, the Bulldogs shot 42% from the field, 7% from behind the arc, and 60% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.87 points per possession on 46% true shooting.

Tyronn Mosley recorded 21 points and eight rebounds to lead the way for Mississippi Valley State University. The Delta Devils shot 21-of-50 from the field and 2-of-13 from behind the arc. That contributed to their average of 0.92 points per possession and 53% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Alabama A&M rebounded nicely from its last game, a loss against Grambling State. It will hit the road for its next contest, a Feb. 13 matchup with Arkansas-Pine Bluff. On the other side, this evening’s result was a letdown for Mississippi Valley State University. The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against Alcorn State. Its next chance at a win is on Feb. 14 against Alabama State.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

