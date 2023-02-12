Howard take down MEAC competitor Delaware State in overtime

By

Howard recorded its seventh straight win, handing Delaware State an 86-85 loss in overtime at Memorial Hall on Saturday evening. Howard went into halftime with a 31-28 lead, but Delaware State wouldn’t go down without a fight, tying things up at the end of regulation. The Hornets couldn’t finish the job though, getting outscored 11-10 in overtime.

Jelani Williams led the way for Howard, putting up 19 points to go along with 12 boards. It wasn’t just Williams though, the Bison’s offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.17 points per possession on 50% shooting from the field. Even when they missed, the team always seemed to have someone around to clean it up, scoring 18 second chance points on 16 offensive rebounds.

The Howard Bison take the lead 70-67. 4:00 remain pic.twitter.com/zTSDw7A6je — Howard Men’s Basketball (@HUMensBB) February 11, 2023

Offense wasn’t the issue for the Hornets. They shot 43% from field, scoring a healthy 1.14 points per possession. O’Koye Parker led the charge, tallying 24 points. It wasn’t enough though, as Delaware State was unable to gather the momentum to get past the Bison.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 14. Howard takes on UMES, while Delaware State readies for battle against a Norfolk State team who is playing great lately. The Bison will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Hornets will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

