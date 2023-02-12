By

Saturday afternoon was a battle of two of the best MEAC teams. Morgan State climbed back from a deficit and won, handing North Carolina Central a 68-63 loss. It looked out of reach for Morgan State, who were down by as many as 12 in the second half. However, its incredible late effort was enough to secure the win.

Gabrielle Johnson scored 21 points to lead the way for Morgan State. Taylor Addison was a big factor in the Lady Bears’ win as well, generating chance after chance down the stretch with his 6 second half offensive boards. Morgan State’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. The team shot 34% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.17 points per possession. This was a big improvement from the team’s 30% shooting and 0.83 points per possession in the first half.

North Carolina Central was led by Morgan Callahan, who recorded 18 points and seven boards. The Eagles shot 24-of-60 from the field and 1-of-13 from behind the arc. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. North Carolina Central only mustered 0.87 points per possession on 46% true shooting.

The Eagles came up short in their Pink Game matchup against MSU. Check in with coach Stafford-Odom following the loss, as she addresses the importance of the Pink Game, and the passing of Coach George Williams. pic.twitter.com/bmD5iTazvX — NCCU Athletics (@NCCUAthletics) February 12, 2023

Both teams face their next test on February 13. Morgan State catches South Carolina State after a loss in its last game, while North Carolina Central squares off with a Coppin State side riding high from a victory in its last outing. The Lady Bears will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Eagles will try to turn their home stand around.

Morgan State wins again, adding North Carolina Central to the list