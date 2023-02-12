VIEW ALL SCORES
Hampton falls short against Col. of Charleston in CAA battle

Jordan Nesbitt scored 20 points for the Pirates. But that wasn’t enough to beat Col. of Charleston
Col. of Charleston recorded their third straight win, handing Hampton an 83-70 loss at Convocation Center on Saturday evening. The Cougars got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 43-41 lead. They then continued to outscore the Pirates 40-29 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Pat Robinson III led the way for Col. of Charleston, putting up 30 points to go along with five boards. Robinson III was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Cougars. The team shot 49% from the field while scoring 1.18 points per possession. They clearly placed an emphasis on putting up deep shots, knocking down 11-of-27 three-point attempts.

Jordan Nesbitt recorded 20 points and eight rebounds to lead the way for Hampton. The Pirates shot 28-of-67 from the field and 6-of-17 from behind the arc. That netted out to an average of 1.02 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 14. Col. of Charleston takes on struggling Northeastern, while Hampton hits the road to meet Elon. The Cougars will look to continue their solid play in their return home. On the other side, the Pirates will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

