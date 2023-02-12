By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Southern upset one of the top SWAC teams, Prairie View A&M, by a score of 69-52 on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Jaguars got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 32-23 lead. They then continued to outscore the Lady Panthers 37-29 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Chloe Fleming scored 13 points to lead the way for Southern. As a team, the Lady Jaguars shot 35% from the field, 36% from behind the arc, and 72% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.9 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

Prairie View A&M’s offense was led by Diana Rosenthal, who scored 12 points. As a team, the Lady Panthers shot 18-of-51 from the field and 6-of-22 from three. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Prairie View A&M only mustered 0.74 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on February 13. Southern takes on struggling Texas Southern, while Prairie View A&M meets Grambling State in a conference showdown. The Lady Jaguars will look to earn another win on their home court. On the other side, the Lady Panthers will hit the road once again.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Upset Alert: Southern WBB beats SWAC foe Prairie View A&M