2022-2023 Basketball

Jackson State women make it eight straight with FAMU win

Lady Tigers continue to roll in SWAC play
Jackson State recorded their eighth straight win, handing Florida A&M a 68-53 loss at Al Lawson Center on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Tigers got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 33-20 lead. They then continued to outscore the Lady Rattlers 35-33 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Jackson State

Ti’lan Boler led the way for JSU putting up 19 points. As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 41% from the field, 22% from behind the arc, and 52% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.03 points per possession on 46% true shooting.

FAMU was led by Mide Oriyomi, who recorded 19 points and eight boards against Jackson State. As a team, the Lady Rattlers shot 21-of-55 from the field and 4-of-19 from three. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.81 points per possession on 44% true shooting.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on Feb. 13. Jackson State visits Bethune-Cookman, while Florida A&M faces Alcorn State at home. The Lady Tigers will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Lady Rattlers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

