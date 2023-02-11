Fayetteville State gets sweep as CIAA nears climax

By

FAYETTEVILLE, NC — With less than a week remaining in the CIAA regular season, both Fayetteville State basketball programs came up with statement wins against Winston-Salem State at Felton Capel Arena on Saturday.



The FSU women got off to a slow start but soon caught up to speed, coming away with a 59-46 win to pick up a season sweep of WSSU. The game gave FSU a three-game lead over WSSU in the CIAA’s Southern Division with just two games remaining.

Aniyah Bryant led the way with 14 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Broncos, who also got 13 points and six rebounds from Alexis Radcliff in the win.

After getting down 7-0 early, Fayetteville State went on runs of 12-0 and 15-0 to take command of the game by the second quarter.



The Lady Rams shot just 22 percent from the field for the game, turning the ball over 21 times which led to 19 points for their opponents. They were also outrebounded 56 to 32 on the day. Taniya Wilkins led the way with 13 points and nine rebounds while Valencia Carroll added 11 points for the visitors.

FSU improved to 16-6 overall, 12-2 in CIAA play with two games remaining. That conference record is the best in the CIAA.

Fayetteville State guard Cress Worthy goes up for a shot against Winston-Salem State.

Fayetteville State men still eyeing CIAA South title, WSSU fading

The Fayetteville State/Winston-Salem State matchup featured two teams fighting for position in a crowded and deep CIAA Southern Division. Fayetteville State came out on top on Saturday with a 63-51 win.



FSU held WSSU to just 16 points on 31.8 percent shooting in the first half.



Marcus Elliot led the way for FSU with 15 points, hitting four of five 3-point attempts. Tyler Foster added 14 points and four steals and Cress Worthy scored 10 points.



Jaylon Gibson led WSSU with 13 points while Issac Parson had 10 points and five assists.



The loss was the second in a row for Winston-Salem State, which fell to 16-7 overall and 8-5 in CIAA play.

Fayetteville State improved to 14-12 on the season, 9-5 in CIAA. That record sets up a battle for first place in the CIAA South on Feb. 15 when FSU travels to Orangeburg, SC to take on Claflin University.

Fayetteville State gets sweep as CIAA nears climax