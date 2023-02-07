Virginia State 2023 football schedule announced

ETTRICK, VA – After an action-packed 2022 season under the leadership of Virginia State’s 26th Head Football Coach Dr. Henry Frazier, III, that featured 3 nationally televised games, the Virginia State Department of Athletics announces their 2023 Trojans Football Schedule.
VSU will kick-off the 2023 season on the road to face “Little State”, the Spartans of Norfolk State University on September 2.
On September 9, the Trojans will host their season home opener against the Pioneers of Tusculum University. Kick-off is set for 2:00pm at Rogers Stadium.
The Trojans will venture to Raleigh, NC to face the Falcons of St. Augustine’s University on September 16, before returning to the Land of Troy on September 23 to take on the Blue Bears of Livingstone College. The conference opener is set for 6:00pm at Rogers Stadium.
VSU will have 2-weeks of road action, first traveling to Shaw University on September 30, followed by Bowie State University on October 7.
Returning home to the Land of Troy and welcoming Virginia State alumni, family and friends; the Trojan football team will play their Homecoming 2023 game on October 14. The Trojans will host the returning CIAA member institution, the Blues of Bluefield State University, at 2:00pm.
The Trojans will have 2 additional weeks of home field action on October 21 against the Vikings of Elizabeth City State University and on October 28 for Senior Day action verses the Lions of Lincoln University. Both matchups are set for 2:00pm.
Rounding out the regular season, VSU will travel up I-95 to face long time rivals, the Panthers of Virginia Union University, for their 108thfootball matchup. The contest is set for November 4.
The CIAA Football Championship is slated for November 11, followed by the NCAA Play-offs on November 18.
For the most up-to-date information on VSU Football please visit http://www.govsutrojans.com, follow Trojans Athletics on Twitter @VSUsports and on Instagram VSUtrojans_1882.