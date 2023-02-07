Howard University golfer Gregory Odom Jr. named Pathway Player

By

The Genesis Invitational announced today that Gregory Odom, Jr. of Howard University has been named the 2023 Pathway Player into the tournament’s Collegiate Showcase. Odom will compete in the Collegiate Showcase at The Riviera Country Club on Monday, February 13 with the opportunity to earn the final exemption into the 2023 Genesis Invitational, to be played February 16-19.

This year marks the second year that the tournament has awarded the Pathway Player invitation into the Collegiate Showcase – given to a player of a minority background who is excelling on the golf course and academically. The invitation is intended to provide exposure and opportunity to high-level competition in support of the recipient’s professional golf aspirations.

“The Genesis Invitational is proud to welcome Gregory Odom, Jr. as the 2023 Collegiate Showcase Pathway Player,” Genesis Invitational Tournament Director Mike Antolini said. “Greg already has amassed an impressive list of accomplishments as an amateur, and we hope that the Collegiate Showcase can provide additional experience as he one day begins his professional career.”

Odom brings a wealth of experience into his start in the Collegiate Showcase. He made his PGA TOUR debut at the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac to go along with four career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and one start on PGA TOUR Canada. Odom has won back-to-back PGA Works titles in 2021 and 2022 and helped Howard University win the team championship this past year. In the fall, Odom secured collegiate victories at the River Run Collegiate and USF-Howard Intercollegiate.

“It’s an honor to compete in the Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase, and I am proud to be named the 2023 Pathway Player,” Odom said. “I am excited to tee it up against a great field at Riviera while representing the tournament, the Pathway Player award and Howard University.”

Originally from Memphis, Tennessee, Odom began his collegiate career at the University of Memphis. Following his sophomore season, Odom transferred to Howard, where he has helped spark the Bisons success. Recently Odom earned the top spot in the APGA Tour Collegiate Rankings, and with that a start in the 2023 APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational at Torrey Pines where he finished in third place.

As part of the Pathway Player award, The Genesis Invitational will support Odom’s and Howard University’s travel to Riviera. The tournament will also support select causes focused on providing minority golfers with access and opportunity to the game.

Odom and Howard University will join a diverse and experienced field of collegiate programs from around the country taking part in the 2023 Collegiate Showcase:

School Collegiate Player* College of William & Mary Matthew Feinstein Columbia University Nathan Han Howard University Gregory Odom, Jr. Princeton University Riccardo Fantinelli Texas Christian University Gustav Frimodt Texas Tech University Ethan Davidson; Jack Wall University of Colorado Dylan McDermott University of Kentucky Alex Goff University of Minnesota Ben Warian University of San Francisco Matthew Anderson University of Southern California Jackson Rivera University of Texas Brian Stark University of Washington Bo Peng; Taehoon Song University of Wyoming Tyler Severin Wake Forest University Michael Brennan; Scotty Kennon; Marshall Meisel *Players subject to change

The 2023 Collegiate Showcase kicks off tournament week for The Genesis Invitational. With 19 teams competing in the annual event, the Collegiate Showcase features its largest field of collegiate players in the event’s nine-year history. The Collegiate Showcase has helped launch the careers of many PGA TOUR players, including Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala and Scottie Scheffler. Michael Brennan, the 2022 Showcase champion, looks to defend his title and is only the second champion to again tee it up in the event.

Past winners of The Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase include Brennan (2022, Wake Forest University), Angus Flanagan (2021, University of Minnesota), Sean Yu (2020, San Jose State University), Lukas Euler (2019, University of Kentucky), Scheffler (2018, University of Texas), Theegala (2017, Pepperdine University), Charlie Danielson (2016, University of Illinois) and Zalatoris (2015, Wake Forest University).

The Collegiate Showcase also features a pro-am competition with teams comprised of a PGA TOUR pro and two amateurs representing the college athlete’s school. The pro-am teams compete against each other in better ball play, with the winning team earning a $50,000 donation to the school’s golf program.

The Genesis Invitational will be held February 16-19 and will be broadcast on GOLF Channel and CBS. Tickets to the tournament are available here.

