Delaware State defends home court, prevails over Chicago State

Delaware State snapped Chicago State’s two-game win streak on Tuesday night, handing it a 66-60 loss at Memorial Hall. The Hornets went into halftime trailing 33-30 but outscored the Cougars by nine points in the second half to secure the win.

O’Koye Parker scored 16 points to lead the way for Delaware State. That performance included an impressive 16 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. As a team, Delaware State shot 13-of-31 from the field in the second half, scoring 1.17 points per possession on average.

Jahsean Corbett recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the way for Chicago State. The Cougars went 20-of-49 from the field in this one, including 10-of-22 from the three-point line. That netted out to an average of 0.86 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Delaware State rebounded nicely from its last game, a loss against Morgan State. A February 11 conference clash with Howard is the Hornets’ next test. On the other side, this loss marks a return to earth for Chicago State after a run of great play. Its next chance at a win is on February 12 against St. Xavier.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

