Prairie View A&M crushes Florida A&M in SWAC battle

Prairie View A&M snapped Florida A&M’s two-game win streak in commanding fashion on Monday night, handing it a 75-45 loss at William J. Nicks Building. The Panthers had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a seven-point lead and outscoring the Rattlers 47-24 in the final 20 minutes.

Will Douglas led the way for Prairie View A&M, putting up 19 points. It wasn’t just Douglas though, the Panthers’ offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.22 points per possession on 58% shooting from the field. They clearly placed an emphasis on putting up deep shots, knocking down 9-of-18 three-point attempts.

Noah Meren scored 14 points while Jaylen Bates added another eight to lead the way for Florida A&M. As a team, the Rattlers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.72 points per possession on 31% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Rattlers went a paltry 6-of-11 from the free throw line.

Both teams face their next test on February 11. Prairie View A&M visits Southern, while Florida A&M faces a Jackson State squad recovering from a loss of its own. The Panthers will hope their success follows them on the road. On the other side, the Rattlers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

