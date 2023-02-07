By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Jackson State upset one of the top SWAC teams, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, by a score of 88-84 in double overtime on Monday night. Jackson State went into halftime with a 38-28 lead, but Arkansas-Pine Bluff wouldn’t go down without a fight, tying things up at the end of regulation. The Golden Lions couldn’t finish the job though, getting outscored 24-20 in overtime.

Better Together‼️

Double-Overtime Win against UAPB tonight. S/O to our fans for helping us bring in the Win, ESPECIALLY OUR STUDENT SECTION‼️‼️ Salute!! #TheeFamily💙 #Mindset pic.twitter.com/fAzTyGzhTY — Jackson State Men's Basketball (@GoJSUTigersMBB) February 7, 2023

Romelle Mansel scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the way for Jackson State. As a team, the Tigers shot 46% from the field, 48% from behind the arc, and 57% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.07 points per possession on 54% true shooting.

The Golden Lions’ offensive efficiency was impressive despite the result. They averaged 1.06 points per possession on 56% true shooting. Shaun Doss Jr. led the way, putting up 32 points. It wasn’t enough though, as Arkansas-Pine Bluff was unable to gather the momentum to get past the Tigers.

Both teams face their next test on February 11. Jackson State catches Florida A&M after a loss in its last game, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff squares off with Alabama State. The Tigers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Golden Lions will be thankful to return home.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Jackson State upsets Arkansas-Pine Bluff in double overtime