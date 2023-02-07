Alcorn State beats Mississippi Valley State University

By

Alcorn State recorded their third straight win, handing Mississippi Valley State University an 81-70 loss at Davey L. Whitney Health & Physical Education Complex on Monday night. The Braves got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 35-34 lead. They then continued to outscore the Delta Devils 46-36 in the second half to come away with the victory.

@Alcorn_St_MBB bounces back from shaky first half to defeat @MVSUDevilSports 81-70. Keondre Montgomery records his first double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 boards to lead the Braves offense. #FearTheBrave #BravesNation pic.twitter.com/1BJRwJmwu6 — Alcorn Braves Athletics (@BRAVESSPORTS) February 7, 2023

Keondre Montgomery scored 20 points to lead the way for Alcorn State. That performance included an impressive 13 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. Alcorn State’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. The team shot 67% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.31 points per possession. This was a big improvement from the team’s 35% shooting and 1.05 points per possession in the first half.

The Delta Devils played well offensively in this one. They averaged 1.04 points per possession on 46% shooting from field. Terry Collins led the way, putting up 25 points to go along with seven boards. It wasn’t enough though, as Mississippi Valley State University was unable to gather the momentum to get past the Braves.

Alcorn showed once again that it is a dangerous team. It plays next on February 11 in a matchup with Bethune-Cookman. On the other side, Mississippi Valley State University’s loss ended the momentum it had from its recent win over Jackson State. The Delta Devils’ next game is against an Alabama A&M team that is also coming off a loss of its own. The team will square off on February 12.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Alcorn State beats Mississippi Valley State University