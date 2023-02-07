VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Alabama State pulls off upset, takes down SWAC leading Southern

The Hornets get a signature win against league’s best Southern Jaguars.
Alabama State broke its streak of four consecutive losses, defeating Southern, the top team in the SWAC in a 73-66 contest on Monday night at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The Hornets got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 36-31 lead. They then continued to outscore the Jags 37-35 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Alex Anderson led the way for Alabama State putting up 19 points. As a team, the Hornets shot 44% from the field, 32% from behind the arc, and 79% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.09 points per possession on 54% true shooting.

Jalen Reynolds put up 17 points to lead SU against Alabama State. the Jags shot 25-of-70 from the field and 3-of-27 from behind the arc. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Southern only mustered 0.92 points per possession on 43% true shooting.

Alabama State

Both teams face their next test on Feb. 11. Alabama State takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a conference clash, while Southern squares off with Prairie View A&M. The Hornets will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Jags will be thankful to return home.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

