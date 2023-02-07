Walker III leads Texas Southern past Bethune-Cookman

By

Texas Southern broke their streak of two consecutive losses, defeating Bethune-Cookman in a 69-62 contest on Monday night at Health & Physical Education Arena. They went into halftime with a 36-28 lead and were able to hold off the Wildcats for the final 20 minutes.

John Walker III scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the way for Texas Southern. As a team, the Tigers shot 43% from the field, 29% from behind the arc, and 60% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.97 points per possession on 50% true shooting.

Bethune-Cookman was led by Marcus Garrett, who recorded 20 points and nine boards. As a team, the Wildcats struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.9 points per possession on 33% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 10-of-23 on field goal attempts in the paint.

Both teams face their next test on February 11. Texas Southern takes on Grambling State, while Bethune-Cookman faces Alcorn State at home. The Tigers will hope their success follows them on the road. On the other side, the Wildcats will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

