Jackson State continues to dominate, beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Jackson State snapped Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s three-game win streak in commanding fashion on Monday evening, handing it an 88-53 loss at Williams Center. The Lady Tigers had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 18-point lead and outscoring the Lady Lions 52-35 in the final 20 minutes.

Daphane White led the way for Jackson State, putting up 16 points to go along with 10 boards. It wasn’t just White though, the Lady Tigers’ offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.23 points per possession on 51% shooting from the field. Free throws were another positive component of their evening. They drew 27 fouls on the defense, which led to 19 points on 58% shooting from the charity stripe.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff was led by Maori Davenport, who recorded 16 points and 10 boards. As a team, the Lady Lions struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.76 points per possession on 34% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Lady Lions went a paltry 11-of-23 from the free throw line.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until February 11. Jackson State catches Florida A&M after a loss in its last game, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff meets Alabama State in a conference showdown. The Lady Tigers will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Lady Lions will be thankful to return home.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

