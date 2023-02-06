Bethune-Cookman sweeps Texas Southern for road victory

By

Bethune-Cookman gave Texas Southern their sixth consecutive loss in a 66-62 contest at Health & P.E. Arena on Monday evening. They went into halftime with a 33-29 lead and were able to hold off the Lady Tigers for the final 20 minutes.

Cameraah Langston scored 14 points to lead the way for Bethune-Cookman. As a team, the Wildcats shot 49% from the field, 0% from behind the arc, and 56% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.83 points per possession on 51% true shooting.

Andriana Avent put up 15 points to lead Texas Southern. The Lady Tigers shot 20-of-57 from the field and 6-of-15 from behind the arc. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.8 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on February 11. Bethune-Cookman takes on Alcorn State, while Texas Southern squares off with Grambling State. The Wildcats will look to continue their solid play in their return home. On the other side, the Lady Tigers hope for a rebound performance on the road.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

