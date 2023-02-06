Alabama A&M secures another win taking down Grambling State

By

Alabama A&M narrowly defeated Grambling State on Monday evening in a riveting 57-53 affair. The Bulldogs went into halftime leading with a slight one-point lead. They were able to extend that lead over the final 20 minutes, as they outscored the Lady Tigers 28-25 in the second half.

Amiah Simmons led the way for Alabama A&M, putting up 14 points to go along with seven boards. As a team, the Bulldogs shot 35% from the field, 21% from behind the arc, and 72% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.84 points per possession on 43% true shooting.

Colbi Maples scored 16 points while Miracle Saxon added another 10 to lead the way for Grambling State. As a team, the Lady Tigers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.79 points per possession on 34% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Lady Tigers went a paltry 1-of-3 from the free throw line.

Leah Morrow doing what Leah Morrow does…great defense leads to points💯#GramFam🐯 pic.twitter.com/RhJ3vLDxm5 — Grambling State University Women's Basketball (@GSU_WBK) February 6, 2023

Both teams face their next test on February 11. Alabama A&M takes on struggling Mississippi Valley State University, while Grambling State meets Texas Southern in a conference showdown. The Bulldogs will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Lady Tigers will be thankful to return home.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

