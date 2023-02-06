VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Coppin State shines bright in victory against Delaware State

Jewel Watkins led the Eagles with 22 points in the back-and-forth battle against Delaware State
Coppin State broke their streak of four consecutive losses, defeating Delaware State in a 64-63 contest on Monday evening at Physical Education Complex. They went into halftime with a 35-34 lead and were able to hold off the Hornets for the final 20 minutes.

Jewel Watkins scored 22 points to lead the way for Coppin State. Lucia Reos was pivotal as well, shooting 3-of-6 in the second half for 7 points to power the Eagles forward after the break. As a team, Coppin St. shot 25-of-63 from the field and 2-of-4 from the line to put up an average of 0.99 points per possession.

Delaware Statee’s offense was led by Alexis Moragne, who scored 14 points. As a team, the Hornets shot 23-of-52 from the field and 6-of-12 from three. That netted out to an average of 0.97 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Both teams face their next test on February 11. Coppin State takes on South Carolina State, while Delaware State faces Howard at home. The Eagles will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Hornets will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

