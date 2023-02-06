By

Morgan State recorded their eighth straight win, handing South Carolina State a 76-64 loss at Hill Field House on Monday evening.

Charlene Shepherd led the way for Morgan State, putting up 20 points to go along with eight boards. As a team, the Lady Bears shot 42% from the field, 33% from behind the arc, and 75% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.14 points per possession on 50% true shooting.

South Carolina State was led by Lovely Sonnier, who put up 20 points. As a team, the Lady Bulldogs shot 20-of-39 from the field and 5-of-11 from three. That netted out to an average of 0.96 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Both teams face their next test on February 11. Morgan State visits North Carolina Central, while South Carolina State faces a Coppin State squad recovering from a loss of its own. The Lady Bears will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Lady Bulldogs will be thankful to return home.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Morgan State adds South Carolina State to list of MEAC victories