Alcorn State gave Mississippi Valley State University its 14th consecutive loss in a 74-51 rout at Davey L. Whitney Health & Physical Education Complex on Monday evening. The Lady Braves had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 21-point lead and outscoring the Devilettes 29-27 in the final 20 minutes.

Alcorn women's basketball defeats @MVSUDEVILS , 74-51. Zy'Nyia White led the Lady Braves in scoring with 21 points. Destiny Brown led the team in rebounds with 11 boards. #FearTheBrave #BravesNation pic.twitter.com/QwBIDFkkiu — Alcorn Braves Athletics (@BRAVESSPORTS) February 7, 2023

Zy’Nyia White scored 21 points to lead the way for Alcorn State. As a team, the Lady Braves shot 49% from the field, 33% from behind the arc, and 44% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.01 points per possession on 55% true shooting.

Kerrigan Johnson scored 19 points while Zaria Harleaux added another 10 to lead the way for Mississippi Valley State University. As a team, the Devilettes struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.72 points per possession on 30% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 5-of-17 on field goal attempts in the paint.

Both teams face their next test on February 11. Alcorn State gets a chance to end Bethune-Cookman’s winning streak, while Mississippi Valley State University squares off with an Alabama A&M side riding high from a victory in its last outing. The Lady Braves will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Devilettes will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Alcorn State cruises past Mississippi Valley State University