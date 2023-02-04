Harmon pushes Bethune-Cookman over Prairie View A&M

By

Bethune-Cookman recorded their third straight win, handing Prairie View A&M a 60-58 loss at William J. Nicks Building on Saturday evening. They went into halftime with a 39-33 lead and were able to hold off the Panthers for the final 20 minutes.

Zion Harmon led the way for Bethune-Cookman , putting up 14 points to go along with five boards. Despite Harmon’s performance, the team collectively struggled shooting the ball. They shot 33% from the field while scoring just 0.84 points per possession. They did however maximize their opportunities, turning the ball over just 7 times (9% of possessions).

Prairie View A&M was led by Hegel Augustin, who recorded 15 points and 14 boards. As a team, the Panthers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.84 points per possession on 32% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 3-of-16 from deep.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 7. Bethune-Cookman takes on Texas Southern, while Prairie View A&M squares off with Florida A&M. The Wildcats will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Panthers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

