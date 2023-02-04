Mississippi Valley State University takes down Jackson State

By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Mississippi Valley State University gave Jackson State their third consecutive loss in an 82-78 contest at Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center on Saturday evening. The Tigers went into halftime with a 40-37 lead, but were unable to hang on, as the Delta Devils outscored them by seven points in the final 20 minutes.

Terry Collins scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the way for Mississippi Valley State. As a whole, the Delta Devils were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.23 points per possession on 52% shooting from the field. Free throws were another positive component of their evening. They drew 19 fouls on the defense, which led to 20 points on 80% shooting from the charity stripe.

Romelle Mansel recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the way for Jackson State. The Tigers shot 29-of-67 from the field and 6-of-22 from behind the arc. That contributed to their average of 1.11 points per possession and 52% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 7. Mississippi Valley State University takes on Alcorn State, while Jackson State faces Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home. The Delta Devils will look to continue their road success. On the other side, the Tigers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

