CIAA Upset: JC Smith men take down Fayetteville State

Days after knocking off the top team in the CIAA, JC Smith knocked CIAA South leader Fayetteville State to its knees on Saturday.



JCSU handed FSU a 71-63 loss in Brayboy Gymnasium, putting FSU into a three-way tie with Winston-Salem State and Claflin with two weeks left in the season.



Cartier Jernigan led the Golden Bulls with 24 points and five assists, hitting five of his eight 3-point attempts.



The two teams started off shaky on offense, with JCSU hitting 43 percent from the field while Fayetteville State shot just 34 percent. FSU took a 26-25 lead into the half.



Johnson C. Smith caught fire in the second half, hitting 14 of 25 attempts for a 56 percent clip from the field, including hitting eight of 11 3-point attempts. It led by as many as 22 points in the second half before Fayetteville State cut into the deficit.



Augustine Ominu and Ezekiel Cannedy added 10 points each as JC Smith followed up its upset win over Virginia Union with another win.



Fayetteville State was led by Cress Worthy who scored 11 points. No other FSU player scored more than nine points.



JCSU improves to 8-13 overall and 4-8 in CIAA play. FSU dropped to 13-11, 8-4 in CIAA play.

