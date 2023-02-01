Jackson State 2023 football schedule

VIEW ALL SCORES
Jackson State has released its 2023 football schedule as it moves into the next phase of its football program.
The 2023 Jackson State University football schedule was announced Wednesday as the two-time defending Southwestern Athletic Conference Champions begin a new chapter in the storied legacy of the program.

New Head Coach T.C. Taylor, the 22nd head coach in JSU football history, takes the reigns of his alma mater with the goal of beginning and ending the 2023 season in Atlanta.

The Taylor era will open in Atlanta Aug. 26 as Jackson State will play in the MEAC / SWAC Challenge Kickoff against South Carolina State at Center Parc Stadium in a rematch of the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl.

JSU will then travel to South Florida for the Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic, opening conference play against Florida A&M on Sept. 3 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Tigers will then travel to play a non-conference contest at Southern Sept. 9 in a rematch of the 2022 Cricket SWAC Championship Game.

Jackson State’s final non-conference game on Sept. 16 will take the Tigers to Texas State of the Sun Belt Conference. It will be JSU’s first contest against an FBS team since facing Louisiana-Monroe in 2021.

JSU will open a four-game home schedule in the W.C. Gorden Classic Sept. 23 against SWAC foe Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Following a bye week, JSU will open a four-game October slate against Alabama A&M Oct. 7 in the Gulf Coast Challenge in Mobile, Ala. at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Jackson State will celebrate homecoming in an Oct. 14 matchup against Alabama St. at The Vet.

The Tigers will then play their final two road games of the regular season at Mississippi Valley St. Oct. 21 and at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Oct. 28.

JSU will spend the final month of the season at home, hosting Texas Southern on Nov. 4, with the regular season finale set for Nov. 18 against Alcorn.

The Cricket SWAC Championship is Dec. 2, and the Cricket Celebration Bowl is Dec. 16 in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Game times and themes will be announced later.

Season tickets can be purchased online at gojsutigers.com/tickets, in person at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium box office Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., via phone at 601-354-6021 or 601-979-2420, or email at jsuticketoffice@jsums.edu.

For more information, call 601-354-6021.

DateOpponentLocation
Sat. Aug. 26South Carolina St.
MEAC-SWAC Challenge Kickoff		Atlanta, Ga.
Sun. Sept. 3Florida A&M*
Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic		Miami Gardens, Fla.
Sat. Sept. 9SouthernBaton Rouge, La.
Sat. Sept. 16Texas St.San Marcos, Texas
Sat. Sept. 23Bethune-Cookman*
W.C. Gorden Classic		Jackson, Miss.
Sat. Oct. 7Alabama A&M*
Gulf Coast Challenge		Mobile, Ala.
Sat. Oct. 14Alabama St.*
Homecoming		Jackson, Miss.
Sat. Oct. 21Miss. Valley St.*Itta Bena, Miss.
Sat. Oct. 28Arkansas Pine Bluff*Pine Bluff, Ark.
Sat. Nov. 4Texas Southern*Jackson, Miss.
Sat. Nov. 18Alcorn*Jackson, Miss.
Sat. Dec. 2Cricket SWAC ChampionshipTBA
Sat. Dec. 16Cricket Celebration BowlAtlanta, Ga.
