Morehouse

Morehouse College to hire alumnus, FBS assistant as coach

Morehouse College appears ready to name its next head coach, and he’s an alumnus of the program.
Posted on

It appears Morehouse College has found its next football coach.

Multiple sources indicate Gerard Wilcher, an assistant at Rice University and Morehouse College alumnus, will be the next head coach. North Carolina Central defensive coordinator Courtney Coard was also a finalist, according to multiple sources.

Morehouse is looking for a replacement for Rich Freeman, who was let go following the 2022 season after more than a decade-and-a-half as head coach.

A four-year football letter winner at Morehouse College football team, Wilcher earned a bachelor’s in Business Administration from the school in 1992.

Wilcher currently coaches cornerbacks at Rice, where he’s coached for the last five years. He came there from Delaware State where he served for two years as the defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

His longest tenure was as an assistant coach at Lehigh University, where he stayed for 10 years. He was the defensive backs coach as well as co-defensive coordinator in the last two seasons, helping guide the Mountain Hawks to a 26-7 record over those two years.

Wilcher served four seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Massachusetts, where he helped lead the Minutemen to the 1998 Division I-AA National Championship, as well as another appearance in the national quarterfinals.

