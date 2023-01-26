MEAC/SWAC Challenge lineup revealed through 2026

By

The MEAC/SWAC Challenge has revealed its next two matchups, filling the game’s matchup through 2026.



Southern University and North Carolina Central are set to meet in the 2025 game. This would represent Southern’s fourth opportunity to represent the SWAC in the game between the two conferences, and North Carolina Central’s third. Southern is currently 3-0 in the game, including its most recent win in 2017. NC Central is 1-1, having lost to Prairie View A&M in 2018 and beaten Alcorn State in 2019.



The 2026 MEAC/SWAC Challenge will see South Carolina State represent the MEAC against Alabama State for the SWAC in a rematch of the inaugural contest between the two conferences. SC State will have represented the MEAC a total of six times at that point. That total includes the scheduled 2023 appearance against Jackson State and the 27-14 win. Alabama State will be on its fourth run as the SWAC rep, hoping to even its record at 2-2 in the series after notching its first win last year by knocking off Howard University.



The 2023 matchup will be a rematch of the 2021 Celebration Bowl as South Carolina State will take on the new-look Jackson State program under T.C. Taylor.



The 2024 MEAC/SWAC Challenge will see Norfolk State make its debut in the game facing off against Florida A&M. FAMU will be representing the SWAC for the first time after representing the MEAC in 2007 (a loss to Southern) and 2013 (a win over Mississippi Valley State).

The MEAC currently holds an 11-6 lead over the SWAC in terms of head-to-head matchups in the contest, which has been a Week Zero event since 2021.

