Prairie View A&M edges Texas Southern in double overtime

Prairie View A&M snapped Texas Southern’s three-game win streak on Saturday evening, handing it an 89-74 loss in double overtime at Health & Physical Education Arena. Prairie View A&M went into halftime trailing Texas Southern 34-28 but outscored Texas Southern in the second half to tie things up at the end of regulation. Momentum was on its side, as the team continued to outscore the Tigers 32-17 in double overtime.

Hegel Augustin scored 21 points to lead the way for Prairie View A&M. Tekorian Smith was pivotal as well, shooting 3-of-7 in the second half for 11 points to power the Panthers forward after the break. As a team, Prairie View A&M shot 9-of-23 from the field in the second half, scoring 0.95 points per possession on average.

Texas Southern was led by Davon Barnes, who recorded 19 points and seven boards. The Tigers went 25-of-68 from the field in this one, including 4-of-23 from the three-point line. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.9 points per possession on 46% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on February 4. Prairie View A&M takes on Bethune-Cookman, while Texas Southern squares off with Florida A&M. The Panthers will look to continue their solid play in their return home. On the other side, the Tigers will try to turn their home stand around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

