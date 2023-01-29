By

Alabama A&M gave Florida A&M their third consecutive loss in a 61-56 contest at Al Lawson Center on Saturday evening. They went into halftime with a 32-26 lead and were able to hold off the Rattlers for the final 20 minutes.

Olisa Blaise Akonobi scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the way for Alabama A&M. As a team, the Bulldogs shot 45% from the field, 17% from behind the arc, and 60% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.97 points per possession on 50% true shooting.

Noah Meren recorded 15 points and five rebounds, and Dimingus Stevens added another 12 points to lead Florida A&M. As a team, the Rattlers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.9 points per possession on 33% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 10-of-18 on field goal attempts in the paint.

Both teams face their next test on January 31. Alabama A&M takes on Bethune-Cookman, while Florida A&M faces Alabama State at home. The Bulldogs will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Rattlers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

Alabama A&M handles Florida A&M