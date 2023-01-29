By

Howard recorded its fifth straight win in dramatic fashion, handing North Carolina Central a 71-67 loss in a comeback effort at Burr Gymnasium on Saturday evening. It looked out of reach for Howard, who were down by as many as 11 in the second half. However, its incredible late effort was enough to secure the win.

Eagles lose a rough one on the road. Big thanks to all the fans that came and showed support on the road! pic.twitter.com/KZlUyBFUlr — NCCU Men's Basketball (@NCCU_MBB) January 29, 2023

Elijah Hawkins scored 17 points to lead the way for Howard. That performance included an impressive 11 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. As a team, Howard shot 26-of-50 from the field and 11-of-16 from the line to put up an average of 1.08 points per possession.

Brendan Medley-Bacon led the way for North Carolina Central, scoring 15 points. The Eagles shot 26-of-48 from the field and 3-of-12 from behind the arc. That netted out to an average of 0.97 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Both teams face their next test on January 31. Howard takes on South Carolina State in a conference clash, while North Carolina Central hits the road to meet Norfolk State. The Bison will look to earn another win on their home court. On the other side, the Eagles will get a shot to recover from this loss.

FIVE straight victories for Howard. YOU KNOW!



Big nationally televised victory over the class of the MEAC, NC Central, 71-67.



Elijah Hawkins picked up a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.



Bison are tied in first place with UMES. — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) January 29, 2023

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Hawkins leads Howard to victory against North Carolina Central