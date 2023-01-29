VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Hawkins leads Howard to victory against North Carolina Central

Elijah Hawkins closed the gap for the Bisons in the second half; pushing them to win against North Carolina Central.

Posted on

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Howard recorded its fifth straight win in dramatic fashion, handing North Carolina Central a 71-67 loss in a comeback effort at Burr Gymnasium on Saturday evening. It looked out of reach for Howard, who were down by as many as 11 in the second half. However, its incredible late effort was enough to secure the win.

Elijah Hawkins scored 17 points to lead the way for Howard. That performance included an impressive 11 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. As a team, Howard shot 26-of-50 from the field and 11-of-16 from the line to put up an average of 1.08 points per possession.

Brendan Medley-Bacon led the way for North Carolina Central, scoring 15 points. The Eagles shot 26-of-48 from the field and 3-of-12 from behind the arc. That netted out to an average of 0.97 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

NC Central NCCU Medley-Bacon

Both teams face their next test on January 31. Howard takes on South Carolina State in a conference clash, while North Carolina Central hits the road to meet Norfolk State. The Bison will look to earn another win on their home court. On the other side, the Eagles will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Hawkins leads Howard to victory against North Carolina Central
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

192
2022-2023 Basketball

Hampton falls to Monmouth in CAA showdown
94
2022-2023 Basketball

Southern came out on top beating Alcorn State
1.2K
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

Marcus Stokes gets another HBCU offer — and that’s ok
8
2022-2023 Basketball

Arkansas-Pine Bluff cruises past Mississippi Valley State University
568
Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman NFL alumni address team as search continues
To Top
X