Arkansas-Pine Bluff gave Mississippi Valley State University its fifth consecutive loss in an 88-72 rout at H.O. Clemmons Arena on Saturday evening. The Golden Lions had the upper hand in this one, leading by as much as 22 points.

Kylen Milton led the way for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, putting up 23 points and six assists. As a team, the Golden Lions shot 48% from the field, 50% from behind the arc, and 85% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.02 points per possession on 70% true shooting.

Mississippi Valley State University was led by Terry Collins, who put up 15 points. The Delta Devils went 21-of-48 from the field in this one, including 4-of-10 from the three-point line. That contributed to their average of 0.91 points per possession and 55% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until February 4. Arkansas-Pine Bluff takes on Alcorn State, while Mississippi Valley State University faces a Jackson State squad recovering from a loss of its own. The Golden Lions will hope their success follows them on the road. On the other side, the Delta Devils will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff cruises past Mississippi Valley State University