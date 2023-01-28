Southern came out on top beating Alcorn State

By

Southern snapped Alcorn State’s two-game win streak on Saturday afternoon, handing it a 65-62 loss at F.G. Clark Activity Center. The Lady Jaguars went into halftime trailing 33-27 but outscored the Lady Braves by nine points in the second half to secure the win.

Genovea Johnson scored 19 points to lead the way for Southern. That performance included an impressive 17 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. Southern’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. The team shot 37% from the field in the second half, scoring 0.96 points per possession. This was a big improvement from the team’s 33% shooting and 0.76 points per possession in the first half.

Cayla Obillo led the charge for Alcorn State, accumulating 16 points and six assists. As a team, the Lady Braves shot 22-of-50 from the field and 6-of-13 from three. That contributed to their average of 0.84 points per possession and 53% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on January 30. Southern takes on Jackson State in a conference clash, while Alcorn State squares off with Grambling State. The Lady Jaguars will look to earn another win on their home court. On the other side, the Lady Braves will hit the road once again.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

