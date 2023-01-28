Arkansas-Pine Bluff outscores Mississippi Valley State University

By

Arkansas-Pine Bluff recorded their third straight win, handing Mississippi Valley State University a 69-55 loss at H.O. Clemmons Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Lions got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 29-27 lead. They then continued to outscore the Devilettes 40-28 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Maya Peat led the way for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, putting up 18 points to go along with 13 boards. As a team, the Lady Lions shot 45% from the field, 40% from behind the arc, and 46% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.93 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

Lexus Eagle Chasing recorded 16 points and six rebounds to lead the way for Mississippi Valley State University. The Devilettes shot 22-of-57 from the field and 3-of-15 from behind the arc. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.7 points per possession on 43% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on February 4. Arkansas-Pine Bluff takes on Alcorn State, while Mississippi Valley State University squares off with Jackson State. The Lady Lions will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Devilettes will hit the road once again.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

