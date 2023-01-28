Fayetteville State men beat St. Aug to stay atop CIAA South

By

RALEIGH, NC — Cress Worthy collected 21 points to help lead the Fayetteville State men’s basketball team over the Saint Augustine’s Falcons 71-61 on the road Saturday.

Worthy added four assists and two steals to his 21 point game to lead the Broncos (13-10, 8-3). Darryl Myers helped out with 14 points and nine rebounds and Tyler Foster chipped in with 13 points.

Fayetteville State out-rebounded Saint Augustine’s 33-17 in Saturday’s game, led by Myers’ nine boards.



Saint Augustine’s drops to 5-13 overall and 2-7 in conference play. The Falcons are 0-4 in the CIAA Southern Division. Jaylen Richard scored a game-high 22 points for the SAU effort. Chance Jamison added 14 points and a team-high five rebounds.

Fayetteville State started out the scoring by going on a 5-0 run, culminating in a three from Foster, to take an early lead with 18:41 left in the first half. The Broncos then added one point to that lead by the end of the period and entered halftime with a 32-26 advantage. Fayetteville State capitalized on six Saint Augustine’s turnovers in the period, turning them into eight points on the other end of the floor.

The Falcons proceeded to tie things up at 52-52 before FSU went on an 11-0 run, finished off by Worthy’s jumper, to seize a 63-52 lead with 3:10 to go in the contest. The Falcons narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the Broncos still cruised the rest of the way for the 71-61 win. Fayetteville State got a boost from its bench in the period, as non-starters accounted for 10 of its 39 total points.

Fayetteville State improved to 13-10 on the season, 8-3 in CIAA play. It will have a week off before matching up with Johnson C. Smith on Feb. 4.

