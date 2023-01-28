By

Howard snapped North Carolina Central’s three-game win streak in commanding fashion on Saturday afternoon, handing them a 75-54 loss at Burr Gymnasium. The Lady Bison had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 13-point lead and outscoring the Lady Eagles 36-28 in the final 20 minutes.

Got that W tonight! @Howard_WBB hittin’ on all cylinders,.. keep putting it together ladies! pic.twitter.com/jIi2DH6exU — Terry Cooper (@Coopx3) January 29, 2023

Destiny Howell scored 24 points to lead the way for Howard. As a team, the Lady Bison shot 42% from the field, 37% from behind the arc, and 72% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.99 points per possession on 52% true shooting.

Jerni Kiaku scored 17 points while Kimia Carter added another 10 to lead the way for North Carolina Central. As a team, the Lady Eagles struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.73 points per possession on 35% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 3-of-19 from deep.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on January 30. Howard takes on struggling South Carolina State, while North Carolina Central squares off with Norfolk State. The Lady Bison will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Lady Eagles will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Howell’s performance puts Howard over North Carolina Central