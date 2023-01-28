By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Norfolk State gave South Carolina State their sixth consecutive loss in an 82-68 contest at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall on Saturday evening. The Spartans got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 38-33 lead. They then continued to outscore the Bulldogs 44-35 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Joe Bryant led the way for Norfolk State, putting up 23 points to go along with nine boards. It wasn’t just Bryant though, the Spartans’ offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.2 points per possession on 53% shooting from the field. Even when they missed, the team always seemed to have someone around to clean it up, scoring 21 second chance points on 13 offensive rebounds.

The Bulldogs played well offensively in this one. They averaged 1 points per possession on 41% shooting from field. Jordan Simpson led the way, putting up 17 points to go along with eight boards. It wasn’t enough though, as South Carolina State was unable to gather the momentum to get past the Spartans.

Both teams face their next test on January 31. Norfolk State takes on North Carolina Central, while South Carolina State readies for battle against a Howard team who is playing great lately. The Spartans will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Bulldogs will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Norfolk State handles South Carolina State