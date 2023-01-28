VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Tennessee State wins OVC victory against Lindenwood

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. was a key component, scoring over 20 points, in the Tigers’ victory against Lindenwood

Tennessee State gave Lindenwood its seventh consecutive loss in an 83-66 rout at Gentry Center Complex on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 14-point lead and outscoring the Lions 39-36 in the final 20 minutes.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 22 points while recording six assists to lead the way for Tennessee State. Fitzgerald Jr. was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Tigers. The team shot 52% from the field while scoring 1.27 points per possession. They clearly placed an emphasis on putting up deep shots, knocking down 13-of-25 three-point attempts.

Lindenwood’s offense was led by Chris Childs, who scored 18 points. As a team, the Lions shot 25-of-59 from the field and 9-of-20 from three. That netted out to an average of 1 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Tennessee State’s win today put an end to its recent struggles. A February 3 conference clash with Southern Indian is the Tigers’ next test. On the other side, this afternoon’s result was a letdown for Lindenwood. The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against UT Martin. The team will look for redemption in its next game against Eastern Illinois, who is struggling as of late. That game is on February 2.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

