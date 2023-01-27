VIEW ALL SCORES
South Carolina State
2023 Football

South Carolina State announces 2023 football schedule

South Carolina State has announced its 2023 football schedule as it looks to get back in the race for the Celebration Bowl.
Posted on

ORANGEBURG, SC-South Carolina State will play an 11-game football schedule during the 2023 campaign, the University announced Friday (Jan. 27th). The slate includes six road games and five home contests at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field.

Five Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference matchups are on the schedule, in which SC State renews its rivalry with The Citadel and will meet three Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents – Charlotte and Georgia Tech on the road and Tennessee Tech at home. Both Charlotte and Tennessee Tech are first-time opponents for SC State.

South Carolina State State opens the 2023 campaign against Jackson State (Aug. 26) in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Atlanta, GA. The Bulldogs will then hit the road for contests at Charlotte (Sept. 2) and Georgia Tech (Sept. 9).

South Carolina State football schedule, 2023

Following the first (Sept. 16) of two bye weeks during the campaign, the Bulldogs will host Southern Conference foe The Citadel (Sept. 23) in their home opener. It will mark the first time in three seasons that SC State would have played a home game in September.

After a second open date (Sept. 30), South Carolina State will host Virginia Lynchburg (Oct. 07) for a second consecutive season.

Other home contests are Tennessee Tech (Oct. 14), Howard (Nov. 4, Homecoming) and Morgan State (Nov. 11). Additional road games include Delaware State (Oct. 21), North Carolina Central (Oct. 28) and Norfolk State (Nov. 18).

The Bulldogs will close out the 2023 schedule with five straight MEAC games, beginning with Delaware State and ending with Norfolk State.

Online season ticket sales will launch Wednesday, February 1, 2023.  Additional information will be forthcoming.

