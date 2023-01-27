By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Monmouth gave Hampton their third consecutive loss in a 69-56 contest at OceanFirst Bank Center on Friday night. The Lady Hawks got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 34-32 lead. They then continued to outscore the Lady Pirates 35-24 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Make it two in a row for @MUHawksWBB!! Hawks take down Hampton on Pride Night!!#FlyHawks #CaaHoops pic.twitter.com/ZnuMHpTXoM — Monmouth Hawks (@MonmouthHawks) January 28, 2023

Lucy Thomas led the way for Monmouth, putting up 12 points to go along with six boards. As a team, the Lady Hawks shot 42% from the field, 32% from behind the arc, and 74% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.92 points per possession on 55% true shooting.

Nylah Young recorded 16 points and six rebounds to lead the way for Hampton. As a team, the Lady Pirates shot 25-of-65 from the field and 2-of-4 from three. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Hampton only mustered 0.8 points per possession on 40% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on January 29. Monmouth gets Northeastern fresh off recent win of its own, while Hampton has a shot to rebound against a struggling Hofstra squad. The Lady Hawks will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Lady Pirates will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Hampton falls to Monmouth in CAA showdown