VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Hampton falls to Monmouth in CAA showdown

Nylah Young lead the way for the Lady Pirates but it wasn’t enough to snag a win against Monmouth
Posted on

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Monmouth gave Hampton their third consecutive loss in a 69-56 contest at OceanFirst Bank Center on Friday night. The Lady Hawks got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 34-32 lead. They then continued to outscore the Lady Pirates 35-24 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Lucy Thomas led the way for Monmouth, putting up 12 points to go along with six boards. As a team, the Lady Hawks shot 42% from the field, 32% from behind the arc, and 74% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.92 points per possession on 55% true shooting.

Monmouth

Nylah Young recorded 16 points and six rebounds to lead the way for Hampton. As a team, the Lady Pirates shot 25-of-65 from the field and 2-of-4 from three. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Hampton only mustered 0.8 points per possession on 40% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on January 29. Monmouth gets Northeastern fresh off recent win of its own, while Hampton has a shot to rebound against a struggling Hofstra squad. The Lady Hawks will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Lady Pirates will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Hampton falls to Monmouth in CAA showdown
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

215
2022-2023 Basketball

Fayetteville State men take first place in CIAA with gritty win
1.2K
FAMU

Florida A&M hires robust academics and compliance staff
197
CIAA

Winston-Salem State sweeps JC Smith as both teams eye CIAA South lead
376
Maryland Eastern Shore

Maryland Eastern Shore building a culture of toughness and togetherness
Rajah Caruth Rajah Caruth
127
Nascar

NASCAR XFINITY Driver Rajah Caruth returning to Alpha Prime in 2023
To Top
X