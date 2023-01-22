Grambling State takes down Mississippi Valley State

By

Grambling State gave Mississippi Valley State University their third consecutive loss in a 65-61 contest at Harrison HPER Complex on Saturday evening. They went into halftime with a 35-27 lead and were able to hold off the Delta Devils for the final 20 minutes.

Jonathan Aku led the way for Grambling State, putting up 13 points to go along with six boards. As a team, the Tigers shot 45% from the field, 40% from behind the arc, and 50% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.86 points per possession on 51% true shooting.

Mississippi Valley State’s offense was led by Kadar Waller, who scored 15 points. As a team, the Delta Devils shot 20-of-55 from the field and 3-of-13 from three. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.82 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on January 24. Grambling State visits Arkansas-Pine Bluff, while Mississippi Valley State University faces Southern at home. The Tigers will look to continue their road success. On the other side, the Delta Devils will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

