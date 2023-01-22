By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Alcorn State recorded their fifth straight win, handing Florida A&M a 57-47 loss at Davey L. Whitney Health & Physical Education Complex on Saturday evening. The Braves got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 28-19 lead. They then continued to outscore the Rattlers 29-28 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Dominic Brewton led the way for Alcorn, putting up 13 points. As a team, the Braves shot 43% from the field, 31% from behind the arc, and 67% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.93 points per possession on 51% true shooting.

Florida A&M was led by Jaylen Bates, who recorded 14 points and 11 boards. The Rattlers shot 18-of-51 from the field and 2-of-16 from behind the arc. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Florida A&M only mustered 0.76 points per possession on 40% true shooting.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on January 24. Alcorn State takes on struggling Bethune-Cookman, while Florida A&M hits the road to meet Jackson State. The Braves will look to earn another win on their home court. On the other side, the Rattlers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Brewton’s performance sends Alcorn State past Florida A&M