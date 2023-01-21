By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

UMES recorded their third straight win, handing South Carolina State a 76-70 loss at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center on Saturday evening. The Hawks went into halftime trailing 35-30 but outscored the Bulldogs by 11 points in the second half to secure the win.

UMES now tied for first place in the MEAC after beating SC State on the road, 76-70.@JCRAFT4’s Shore Hawks are 10-8 overall, 3-1 in the MEAC. https://t.co/fLVGiFPR7d — Pete Quinn (@CoachPeteQuinn_) January 21, 2023

Kevon Voyles led the way for UMES, putting up 27 points to go along with seven boards. As a team, the Hawks shot 57% from the field, 33% from behind the arc, and 64% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.01 points per possession on 62% true shooting.

Rakeim Gary put up 14 points to lead South Carolina State. The Bulldogs shot 27-of-58 from the field and 7-of-20 from behind the arc. That netted out to an average of 0.93 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on January 24. UMES takes on North Carolina Central, while South Carolina State has a shot to rebound against a struggling Delaware State squad. The Hawks will look to continue their road success. On the other side, the Bulldogs will try to turn their home stand around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

South Carolina State falls short against UMES