By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Alabama State snapped Prairie View A&M’s five-game win streak on Saturday afternoon, handing it a 77-74 loss in overtime at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Alabama State went into halftime with a 31-30 lead, but Prairie View A&M wouldn’t go down without a fight, tying things up at the end of regulation. The Lady Panthers couldn’t finish the job though, getting outscored 14-11 in overtime.

Ayana Emmanuel led the way for Alabama State, putting up 23 points to go along with six boards. As a team, the Lady Hornets shot 47% from the field, 36% from behind the arc, and 59% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.03 points per possession on 56% true shooting.

WBB | Emmanuel 3️⃣ gives the 🐝 a 73-72 lead :27 ticks left in OT! Hold on! #SWARMAS1 | #IAMSWAC pic.twitter.com/PGs4zlFdzH — ASU Athletics 😷 (@BamaStateSports) January 21, 2023

Prairie View A&M was led by Diana Rosenthal, who put up 26 points. The Lady Panthers shot 23-of-53 from the field and 9-of-23 from behind the arc. That netted out to an average of 0.96 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Both teams face their next test on January 23. Alabama State takes on struggling Texas Southern, while Prairie View A&M squares off with Alabama A&M. The Lady Hornets will look to earn another win on their home court. On the other side, the Lady Panthers will hit the road once again.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Alabama State snatches win in overtime against Prairie View A&M