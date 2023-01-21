Benedict comes from behind to beat Allen

By

Courtesy: Benedict College

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Benedict Tigers pulled away from a close game down the stretch to defeat rival Allen University 67-60 on Saturday afternoon in Allen’s John Hurst Adams Gymnasium.



The Yellow Jackets had a one-point lead in the tight contest with 5:22 left to play. That’s when the Tigers went on a 9-2 run for a 54-48 lead with 3:18 remaining. After the Yellow Jackets hit a pair of free throws to cut the lead to four points, Malachi McCoy answered with a dunk, and Brandon Beidleman knocked down a 3-pointer after an Allen turnover to give the Tigers a 59-50 lead with 1:43 left to play.



Deshawn Bartley led the Tigers with 14 points, going 9-for-10 at the free-throw line. McCoy grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.



The Tigers improve to 10-7 overall and 8-4 in the SIAC with their fifth straight win. Allen falls to 2-15 overall and 2-10 in the SIAC.



Benedict travels to take on Edward Waters on Monday and will wrap up their six-game road trip with a game at Savannah State on Wednesday.

