Hampton gets first CAA win over Monmouth

Hampton gave Monmouth their 11th consecutive loss in an 83-66 contest at OceanFirst Bank Center on Saturday afternoon. The Pirates got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 41-30 lead. They then continued to outscore the Hawks 42-36 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Hampton Pirates have taken the win agains the Hawks⚓️ #RespectTheH

Players leading the way on the court were:

#0- Marquis Godwin with 21 pts, 1 assist, and 2 rebounds.

#1- Deuce Dean with 21 pts, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds.

#11- Amir Nesbitt with 14 pts and 3 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/U5pQJgyLMo — Hampton Men’s Basketball (@Hampton_MBB) January 21, 2023

Marquis Godwin led the way for Hampton, putting up 21 points. Godwin was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Pirates. The team shot 58% from the field while scoring 1.16 points per possession. They clearly placed an emphasis on putting up deep shots, knocking down 10-of-19 three-point attempts.

Monmouth was led by Myles Foster, who recorded 22 points and eight boards against Hampton. As a team, the Hawks shot 27-of-69 from the field and 2-of-19 from three. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Monmouth only mustered 0.95 points per possession on 43% true shooting.

HU grabbed its first conference win of the year. Its next contest is at home against Delaware on Jan. 26. On the other side, Monmouth fell to 1-19 with the loss. Its next chance at a win is on Jan. 27 against UNCW.

Hampton University guard Raymond Bethea dunks the ball.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

