Hampton gets first CAA win over Monmouth

Hampton gave Monmouth their 11th consecutive loss in an 83-66 contest at OceanFirst Bank Center on Saturday afternoon. The Pirates got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 41-30 lead. They then continued to outscore the Hawks 42-36 in the second half to come away with the victory.
Marquis Godwin led the way for Hampton, putting up 21 points. Godwin was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Pirates. The team shot 58% from the field while scoring 1.16 points per possession. They clearly placed an emphasis on putting up deep shots, knocking down 10-of-19 three-point attempts.
Monmouth was led by Myles Foster, who recorded 22 points and eight boards against Hampton. As a team, the Hawks shot 27-of-69 from the field and 2-of-19 from three. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Monmouth only mustered 0.95 points per possession on 43% true shooting.
HU grabbed its first conference win of the year. Its next contest is at home against Delaware on Jan. 26. On the other side, Monmouth fell to 1-19 with the loss. Its next chance at a win is on Jan. 27 against UNCW.
This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.